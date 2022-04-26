Spotlight on victims' rights

Victim Services at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is participating in National Crime Victims' Rights Week with displays in the rotunda of the Niagara County Courthouse and the first floor of the Niagara Falls Municipal Building. Stacy Suess, victim services coordinator, said her unit, in conjunction with Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, Pinnacle Community Services and YWCA of Niagara Frontier, are providing information about their programs and the community resources available to crime victims. The displays were staffed on Tuesday and will be staffed again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
According to Suess, Victim Services’ primary mission is to provide comprehensive, specialized services that are tailored to the specific needs of victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse (both physical and sexual), victims of assault, robbery, DWI, arson, elder abuse, human trafficking and property crimes, and surviving family members of homicide victims.
Victim Services at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office employs six full-time crime victim advocates to assist crime victims through the Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) and Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP).
“Victims of crime often feel isolated and are not sure where they can turn for help,” said Suess. “We have programs and resources available to help crime victims address whatever their particular circumstances may be. The most important message we can deliver to crime victims and their families is do not suffer in silence, seek out the services that are here for you.”
Comprehensive direct services have been provided to crime victims in Niagara County since 1989. The advocates work as a liaison between the victim and law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office to make the criminal justice process easier to navigate. The advocates offer:
— Outreach to explain VAU services and Office of Victim Services (OVS) compensation. OVS offers compensation for medical expenses, counseling expenses, funeral costs, loss of wages and essential personal property to eligible crime victims.
— Home / hospital / off-site visits to assist in filing OVS compensation claims and provide referrals to supportive counseling and follow up services.
— Transportation and accompaniment to police interviews, court proceedings and medical examinations at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), criminal justice and support and advocacy.
— Advocacy on the victim’s behalf with other agencies such as OVS, courts, law enforcement, District Attorney's Office, insurance companies, medical providers, employers and the like.
— Crisis intervention at the crime scene or hospital (24-hour on-call availability).
— Telephone and in-person crisis counseling.
— Early intervention and safety planning.
Suess encourages crime victims, their families and anyone else interested in these services to visit their display this week. Advocates can also be reached in Lockport at 716-438-3306 or 716-438-3301 and Niagara Falls at 716-286-4570, extension 2 or 3.
