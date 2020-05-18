BUFFALO — In order to help FeedMore WNY replenish its supplies and distribute more nutritious food to hungry neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit’s Board of Directors and Community Ambassador Council are encouraging the community to support its upcoming “Spread the Love” peanut butter drives. The food drives will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Saturday, May 30 at various locations throughout Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties.
Food drive locations on Saturday:
• Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main St., Williamsville
• Walden Galleria Mall, 1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
• Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce, 6524 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park
• Buffalo State College (Lot R-13) Rockwell Drive off Grant Street, Buffalo
• Tops Friendly Markets, 184 S. Cascade Drive (Route 219), Springville
Food drive locations on May 30:
• NOCO Tonawanda, 2440 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
• Aurora Village Shopping Center, 123 Grey St., East Aurora
• Chautauqua Mall (near JCPenney), 318 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood
• Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo
• Tops Friendly Markets, 5827 S. Transit Road, Lockport
The idea for the “Spread the Love” food drives was born when FeedMore WNY Board Chair Jerry Sheldon was packing emergency food boxes for distribution and realized the organization was especially low on donations of peanut butter.
FeedMore WNY greatly relies on peanut butter to feed its community members, as it is a nutritious form of protein and a staple menu item for the organization’s BackPack Program, which serves children in need. (Since peanut butter also happens to be one of Sheldon’s favorite foods, the concept for the food drives seemed especially auspicious.)
“It is heartbreaking to know there are so many of our community members who are struggling with hunger. As the pandemic wears on and the unemployment rate continues to rise, so will the need for food assistance,” Jerry Sheldon, FeedMore WNY Board Chair, said. “FeedMore WNY works tirelessly to ensure our hungry neighbors of all ages receive nutritious food to eat, but it cannot do so without the support of the community. With the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the food supply chain, FeedMore WNY needs donated food now more than ever. FeedMore WNY’s Board and Community Ambassador Council are honored to hold these ‘Spread the Love’ food drives, and we are grateful to all of our host locations for helping to make these events possible. We encourage the community to stop by our locations on May 23 and May 30 with donations to feed their fellow neighbors.”
Members of the community are encouraged to donate peanut butter in plastic jars. Monetary donations also will be accepted at the various food drive locations and online at www.feedmorewny.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.