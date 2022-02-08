Lockport town officials will hear from the public regarding an annual summertime event on the 70-acre Spring Lake Winery property off Rochester Road.
The one-day event in August usually consists of live performances by a couple of bands, wine tasting and other activities. Average attendance is between 500 and 600 people, according to town building inspector Brian Belson.
Because of the property's zoning, the winery must obtain a special use permit each year before executing the event. The town planning board will host a public hearing on the permit request at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
Asked about the particulars of this year's planned event, the winery's owners, the Varallo family, issued a statement that said, in part, "Last fall we received some constructive feedback from the community and continue to engage in conversations regarding our operations. We've made some adjustments this year to minimize impacts to our neighbors and look forward to a great 2022 season.
