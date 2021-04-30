More than 120 New York state parks, historic sites and public lands are hosting volunteer events this weekend as part of the 10th annual I Love My Park Day.
More than 5,000 volunteers are expected to roll up their sleeves on cleanup, improvement, and beautification projects. Both Niagara County projects — one in Artpark and the other at Golden Hill State Park in Barker, were listed as full. All projects are limited to a maximum of 50 people, ensuring that safety and social distancing guidelines can be observed.
Organized by the statewide nonprofit Parks & Trails New York, the statewide event improves and enhances New York’s outdoor spaces, while bringing visibility to the entire state park system, and its needs.
This year volunteers will work on more than 140 improvement projects ranging from general park cleanup and invasive species removal, to beautification efforts such as flower and tree planting, painting, installation of benches and picnic tables, trail maintenance, and much more.
I Love My Park Day is organized at the statewide level by Parks & Trails New York in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Other statewide partners include the New York State Commission on National and Community Service, and at the park level, Friends groups. Park staff oversee cleanup, improvement and beautification projects and work with volunteers.
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “Thank you to our partners at Parks & Trails New York for organizing and supporting 10 years of I Love My Park Day. Our volunteers are crucial to making our park system a success and during the height of the pandemic, State Parks served as a vital resource for the public to safely recreate and enjoy the outdoors. I am grateful for the volunteers celebrating the stewardship of I Love My Park Day and who continue to inspire our need to protect, preserve and responsibly promote New York's amazing natural resources.”
A record 78 million people visited state parks last year as people sought outdoor recreational opportunities during the pandemic.
For more information on I Love My Park Day and a complete list of participating locations and event contacts, visit http://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park.
