Lockport City School District has worked out a deal with Lockport Police Department, through the city, to employ a second School Resource Officer. The additional post will be filled as soon as a new police officer is hired and trained on patrol so that an interested LPD officer can leave that post to be the new SRO.
The new hire probably will not be ready for patrol duty until October, according to Mayor Michelle Roman, but the deal was approved by the Common Council on Wednesday night.
LCSD superintendent Mathis Calvin III confirmed that the district will cover the base pay of the new SRO, approximately $81,000. The city will cover the officer’s non-base wages and fringe benefits.
Currently there is one SRO at Lockport High School, Officer Justin O’Connor, for whom the district pays approximately $55,000 a year, and the city pays the remainder of his compensation.
O’Connor divides his time between the high school, Aaron Mossell Junior High School and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School. When the second SRO is in place, O’Connor will focus on the high school and the second officer will work in the middle schools.
Calvin said he learned many people in the community wanted to see an additional SRO in the schools, continuing to build relationships with the students and staff.
“After coming into the district I did an entry plan and talked to stakeholders — students, parents, teachers and staff — and reviewed data and outcomes in the district. It became clear we needed another hand,” he said.
Alderman at-large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson, a teacher at Mossell Junior High, suggested an SRO has multiple roles in a school.
Helping keep the peace is one. She said she once sustained three broken ribs while trying to break up a fight, and other teachers have been injured too.
An SRO also watches out for students, she said.
“An SRO would be an advocate for families in crisis. The child is a reflection of the family,” she said. “An SRO can find the right resources for them, whether it’s housing, or hospitalization or an alternative school setting.
“This where we are at. It literally takes a village now.”
