MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton-Hartland district’s new school resource officers began work this week with the start of the new school year.
The district is partnering with Middleport Police Department in a novel arrangement that has four officers taking turns filling the SRO role. They’re each designated the SRO on different days of the week: Officer Alec Williams on Monday, Officer Joshua Mandaville on Tuesday, Officer Stephen Gross on Wednesday and Officer Jonathan Wolcott on Thursday and Friday.
Police Chief John Swick said this is an ideal arrangement because it’s flexible and prevents a single officer from being too occupied.
“Most big schools sign one SRO. I need to rotate people in and out because I need them to work ... on the roads,” Swick said. “I don’t have the ability to dedicate one officer, but I think there’s a lot of advantages to the way we’re doing it.”
The officers began working their SRO shifts Tuesday, prior to the school board’s vote to approve a contract with the police department. The parties had an informal agreement to cover Tuesday and Wednesday so long as the vote was held on Wednesday night.
“The school board’s last meeting was on Aug. 3, and all the details hadn’t been worked out yet,” Swick said. “We basically had a gentleman’s agreement that they would vote on it Wednesday and that they would have the votes to pass, so that’s why we were able to start Tuesday.”
The vote to approve the contract was 6-to-1. The only nay came from trustee Jeffrey Waters, a retired MPD sergeant. Waters did not reply to the US&J’s request for comment on his vote.
Interim superintendent Jill Heck said the SROs have done a good job so far.
“Our SROs have been present and visible. I got an email from a teacher that said that they like having them here, and that makes them feel safe,” Heck said. “So far I’ve only heard positive things.”
SROs function as security guards for the schools to which they’re assigned. They are trained in de-escalation and crisis intervention, and they fill other roles, such as occasional instructor or counselor.
According to Swick, a sampling of situations handled by the SRO since Tuesday includes: assisting a high school student who was locked out of her vehicle; paying a home visit for two students who hadn’t showed up at school; fixing a clerical error involving a district family whose phone numbers had been changed; and locking a building exit that had been left unlocked accidentally.
The veteran police chief, who has himself been a friendly and reassuring presence on campus, during and after classes for many years, says he’s “thrilled” with the new arrangement.
“This has been a whole process with the last three superintendents, the school board and village board,” he said. “It’s definitely history in the making that we were able to come to an agreement, and were able to provide a School Resource Officer for Roy-Hart.”
