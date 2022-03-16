With St. Patrick’s Day rapidly approaching, businesses on the West End of Lockport are getting ready for festivities. While individual parties are happening on the day and proceeding weekend, like Shamus’ on West Avenue, the entire community is also preparing for the second annual “Lock City West End Hooley” which will happen from noon to 11 p.m. on March 26. The opening ceremony will be at the Windsor Village, 43 Stevens St.
Being a part of the West End community is special, whether you’re Irish or not. Kathy O’Keefe of Windsor Village said that the neighborhood has been populated by Irish, Italians, Native Americans and maybe more cultures but it’s always been a blue-collar “work with your hands” kind of population.
She discussed her plans for the “hooley” which include a “Shanty Town” in the parking lot of her establishment.
“We’re doing the basket raffle here this year,” O’Keefe said. “But at each location they’re going to have an individual raffle for a gift certificate to their establishment.”
However, talk soon turned to O’Keefe’s own family history and the community in the area.
“This piece of property was so crucial to the Irish here working on the canal, both the first time and the second time. Actually, a portion of the property had an Irish cemetery on it where the pagan Irish were buried,” she said. “We just decided that we want to put some type of formal marker up for it.”
O’Keefe talked about the Irish anthem – though she wouldn’t sing it – as well as the history of the Irish in the West End, including the story of a Black barber who was rescued by a mob of Irish canal workers when two slave hunters tried to take him captive.
“We’re not allowing any slavery here,” she said and laughed.
The Irish were instrumental in Lockport, O’Keefe said, and they live in the West End, but its not the whole story of the area.
“I would like to do more things at some point, that revolve around other ethnic groups and bring them together … . I don’t know how that will work, but being here for 10 years – and coordinating events my whole entire life – I’ve done a lot of things, but I feel like having a spot in Lockport that’s just dedicated to the lives of the travelers that have come through here is just really important,” she said. “I think it gives kids a sense of pride and I think they don’t get that until you show them where they came from.”
As the years have gone by many businesses have set up shop in the streets of the West End.
Shamus Restaurant, originally owned by “Shamus” Murphy when it opened 50 years ago, was bought by another Murphy, Ann Murphy, no relation, who lived most of her life Lockport, but not the West End.
“We chose it (the restaurant) because of its charm and the heritage in Lockport. We’re happy to keep it going,” Murphy said. “I didn’t grow up in the West End, my father did grow up on the West End where there were a lot of Irish and Italian.”
As for Jojo’s Ice Cream, owner Joe Shugats said that he felt welcomed to the West End community since he landed there in 2017and wants to continue the “good memories’ of the place for the kids who grow up in the area.
“There’s a lot of restaurants there already, bars and stuff like that, but what’s missing?” he said. “Something for everybody, kids, families and stuff. We try to keep the prices affordable for single mothers and families that can go there and not go broke.”
Shamrock shakes will be served 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Hooley on March 26. Get your schedules at the Windsor Village on Stevens Street.
