St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls, has announced its first three community grants for the year. The first three recipients of the annual Guillemont Grants are: Meals on Wheels of Niagara Falls ($2,000), St. John de LaSalle Community Care Food Pantry ($2,000), and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center ($2,000).
Meals on Wheels will use their funds to purchase equipment needed to transport hot and cold food to its clients. St. John de LaSalle Pantry will continue serving 175-225 families in need of food assistance in the LaSalle area of Niagara Falls. NFMMC will purchase 33 heavy duty "no touch" forehead thermometers for use at the hospital and outpatient locations in Niagara Falls.
The Rev. Helen Harper, Priest-in-Charge of St. Peter's Church said regarding the Guillemont Grants: "We chose to award the first of our 2020 grants earlier than usual this year, because we believe the COVID-19 Pandemic affected these applicants the hardest." St. Peter's strongly feels that by our continued support of the many organizations in Niagara Falls, we can continue to be an instrument of hope, caring, and love."
For more information on St Peter’s Episcopal Church, please visit their website, www.StPetersNiagaraFalls.org.
