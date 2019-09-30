Stabbing victim released from hospital 

A Monday stabbing in the city remains under investigation, but the male victim was released from the hospital, Patrol Captain Douglas Haak confirmed Monday night.
The stabbing occurred on Monday afternoon at a South Street residence and resulted in "superficial wounds" to the male victim, Haak said. The victim was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital, treated and released.
Currently the suspect is unknown, Haak said Monday night. Detectives are still formulating leads.
— By Connor Hoffman
