Stakes broken down in flap over Green Light law  

TROY — From the Port of Buffalo on the eastern end of Lake Erie to the city of Troy on the east bank of the Hudson River, it's a 296-mile trip.
But James P. Kennedy, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, decided the other day that it was important to come to this city, not because it happens to be the birthplace of Uncle Sam, but because he wanted to stand with local, county and federal law enforcement officers in voicing his concerns regarding New York's Green Light legislation.
Because of the law, which blocks U.S. Border Patrol, customs officers' and immigration investigators' access to New York motor vehicle records, the federal government has stopped New Yorkers from joining Trusted Traveler programs allowing enrollees expedited border crossings.
The Green Light law also allows undocumented immigrants to get state licenses using documents from their nations of origin. State officials believe they have devices to authenticate these documents. Upstate county clerks who run motor vehicle offices, however, are skeptical — but they can't turn applicants away absent evidence the documents are bogus.
Some New Yorkers, such as Gov. Andrew Cuomo, blame the Trump administration for the standoff over New York's ejection from the travel programs. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials (ICE) dispute Cuomo's contention their investigators would mine DMV data to round up immigrants, emphasizing they need it for criminal investigations.
Against the backdrop of this tense stalemate, I met Kennedy in a conference room inside Rensselaer County Jail here in what locals call the Collar City (it was once a center for the production of men's collars back when collars were detachable from shirts).
Kennedy explained the difference between the "green uniforms" and the "blue uniforms" travelers may encounter when heading to the Canadian border. He is the top federal prosecutor in a region that includes some of the busiest ports of entry at the nation's northern border.
The blue uniforms, he said, are worn by the Customs and Border Protection officers.
"Historically, the way it would work is, when a vehicle pulled up to the port, there is an automatic license plate reader," he said. "By the time the person pulls up to the primary inspection officer, the officer would have an opportunity to run the plate, and they would know to whom the vehicle was registered. Now when they do that, it comes up blank. And there is no response at all. So it creates a whole host of problems right at the bridge."
"The green uniforms," Kennedy continued, "are the Border Patrol officers. They work every place other than the ports of entry, proximate to the border. So for them the situation is equally as dangerous, because when they come upon a vehicle, and it might be the middle of the night, they try to run a plate, and they can't get anything."
"So they are literally operating in the dark," Kennedy told me.
The blackout on the feds' ability to access New York DMV data has ripped open holes in the nation's safety net, he said.
"These agencies — HSI (Homeland Security Investigations), in particular — conduct a broad portfolio of investigations, especially in the Western District of New York, with one group investigating human trafficking, one group investigating child pornography, and a whole group dedicated to narcotics trafficking," Kennedy said.
I asked Kennedy if he believes the state forced the hand of the federal government by shutting down access to the DMV data — an action that is now being vocally opposed by the New York State Sheriffs' Association and the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police.
He responded: "I think what the state did was create an untenable situation for those of us who enforce federal laws, in the Western District of New York, across the whole state and really across the whole country. Any time any of the (affected federal) officers anywhere in the United States seeks to access information regarding a boat, a license or a vehicle from New York, they are shut off."
Kennedy said he is generally reluctant to speak out on state legislation. But this time, he told me, he had to.
"I am compelled to now because this is really putting the safety of the public and our law enforcement partners at risk," he said.
Advocates for the Green Light law might dismiss Kennedy's points by highlighting the fact he is a Trump administration appointee. I checked into his background and noted he got a nice promotion to First Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2010 from then U.S. Attorney William Hochul, an Obama administration appointee. Hochul happens to be married to New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
"This is not about politics," Kennedy said. "It's a public safety issue."
Cuomo, in promoting the Green Light legislation, accused ICE of demanding the database because, the governor argued, President Trump wants to deport all undocumented immigrants.
ICE's top administrator, Matthew Albence, threw cold water on Cuomo's assertion, noting federal arrest data shows ICE focuses on undocumented people who have committed crimes other than immigration violations.
Painting himself as someone who wants to do his homework, Cuomo, as the week closed, said when he conducts research into other states' legal marijuana programs, he wants to speak directly to officials such as the head of the Illinois State Police and law enforcement officers in Colorado.
"Let's do it right, and let's learn from the other examples," the governor said on an Albany radio station as he discussed his push for bringing legal weed to New York.
Perhaps the next time the governor is inclined to shut off access to the DMV data base to federal police — something no other state in the nation has done — he might consider speaking directly to James P. Kennedy, or Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan (president of the chiefs' association) or Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy (president of the sheriffs' association).
They would be willing to offer their perspectives. I'd be accommodating enough to provide their phone numbers.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
