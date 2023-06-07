Seasoned Hartland town board members Clifford Grant and David Hill are headed into a June 27 Republican primary contest with two challengers for their party line in the November election.
Sean Walp, the owner of SW Siding, and Liz Neadow, the owner of Teacup Farm, are looking to wrest the GOP ballot line from Grant, an eight-year board member, and Hill, a six-year board member.
The impending utility-scale solar project by EDF Renewables has loomed over the town for four years and is a front-and-center issue for candidates in the 2023 election.
Walp and Neadow are steadfastly opposed to Ridge View Solar Center, a proposed XXX megawatt solar farm erected over 2,000 acres. Both say that solar arrays in close proximity to homes could cause environmental issues, harm local farms and drive down property values.
“Whether it's the hum of the batteries or the chance that the whole thing could catch fire (the arrays would be) too close to residents,” Walp said.
Neadow questions the benefits to the town for hosting the solar center.
“If you're going to ruin the environment to save the environment, something's wrong, and just putting it on thousands of acres is ruining your lands,” she said.
Grant said Ridge View Solar Center is still a long way from being finalized and the town board has done its best to weigh the pros and cons.
“You're not supposed to make any decisions until after you've heard all the facts from both sides. Then you make your decision,” he said. “That's a downfall on (the opposition’s) part because they want everybody to complain right up front.”
Hill added that the town is ultimately at the mercy of the state no matter what provisions they set forth in local siting laws.
“At this point we're kind of playing defense and just trying to make whatever happens the best scenario possible for the town," Hill said.
Walp said the town board did seem to be interested in public opinion of the project at the outset, but as residents brought forward their concerns they were ignored.
“The town supervisor and board came across like they wanted to help and we got active right away… . We found a lot of inconsistencies, brought all that information to the board, and it just went in one ear and out the other,” he said.
Neadow agrees and said that changes need to be made in the town. Apart from its manner of handling the solar project, she thinks the town should focus on helping and promoting small businesses.
“I really would like to see that be encouraged in this town and growth in that area,” she said.
Grant said he'd like to see roads in the town widened to accommodate motor vehicles and farm equipment at the same time.
“When you get off of a state road and you got town roads, the width of the tractor with its dual wheels takes up the whole road,” he said.
Hill said he would like to see the water system improved along with local roads.
“It's more of a fine tuning of the town. This town definitely doesn't need any complete overhaul,” he said.
