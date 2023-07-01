NEWFANE — At first glance, it doesn’t seem like a musician, a dancer, a soldier and a bus driver would have a lot in common.
Naturally, there’s some crossover, but rarely will you encounter someone who has worn all of those hats, and in a larger than life fashion.
Meet George Bridgeman. He has worn all those hats, and quite a few more, during his 82 years of life. Standing at 6 feet, 6 inches tall, he’ll never be lost in a crowd.
Whether he was in a band, in the Army, or in both at the same time, Bridgeman always held fast to three important things.
“My military career was three M’s: Music, music, music,” he said.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
That connection and love for music started very early on in Bridgeman’s life. His mother, Helene, played piano while his father, Ross, played ukulele and banjo. He recalled that their their passion soon rubbed off on him and his sister, Virginia, who they often referred to as “Cookie.”
Bridgeman and his sister frequented weekend dances at Newfane High and other schools in the county. By 1958, they began to gain a reputation in the area and Bridgeman was often a student representative for trips to Buffalo TV Dance Party.
He and Virginia would go on to take their talents to one of the most prominent TV programs of the era, American Bandstand. Through friends of their mother, they got the opportunity to enter the show’s slow dance competition in Philadelphia.
Bridgeman recalled the excitement of being on the show that he had watched countless times.
“I knew the names of every single (regularly appearing) kid on the show. I walked in there and just talked to them like they were friends,” he said.
The siblings ended up winning the contest. Bridgeman’s prize was a Polaroid camera, which he still has to this day.
THE BANDS
Also in the late ‘50s, Bridgeman started getting involved with several bands that performed all over the area. In addition to playing sousaphone in the Newfane High School band, he was a prominent bass player. His skills on the instrument were highly coveted by several local bands.
“There was only about four bass players in Niagara County, so I would get called (to play a gig) every single weekend. All the other kids would be out having fun and I’d be playing bass somewhere,” he said.
Bridgeman also played guitar in a rock ‘n’ roll band named The Newfies. The band featured a young Ron Altbach, who would go on to play with King Harvest.
Even though Altbach was five years younger, Bridgeman recalled being instantly impressed with Altbach’s musicianship.
“You can either hack it or you can’t. I knew there was something special with Ronnie,” he said.
Bridgeman was close with the Altbach family and spent many summers sailing boats with them in Olcott.
“If we weren’t sailing, we were playing music,” he said.
Longtime friend Dan Dy notes that Bridgeman’s playing style was unique, because he played with a non-traditional open E tuning as opposed to standard tuning.
Dy was once a student of Bridgeman’s, learning guitar in his formative years, when he was about 13 years old.
“I only lasted about one year with open tuning” before switching to standard, Dy said. Bridgeman “was a larger than life character.”
THE ARMY
Bridgeman was drafted into the Army in 1963, putting a temporary hold on both his bands and his new job at Harrison Radiator. Although, when he headed out for basic training in late November of that year, the music didn’t leave him for long. Having told his sergeant that he was a musician, he was surprised to find himself assigned to play in the Army band.
“They shipped me right to Fort Monroe, Virginia, and I played music every single hour that that I could from that moment on. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.
Bridgeman played in various band configurations for various Army events and parades in the the area. In 1965, he was offered a bigger opportunity, to play in an Army band in Washington, D.C. However, there was one condition: He had to go to Korea first.
“I told them, ‘Adios,’” he said.
BACK HOME
When Bridgeman returned to Newfane, he continued in his job at Harrison Radiator and in 1970 he formed a new band, Rambunctious.
After his daughter Rebecca was born in 1973, he continued to play with the band in various venues across the area, covering rock and popular songs of the era, until 1983. His son Scott was born in 1985.
Bridgeman retired from Harrison Radiator in 1997, but he didn’t slow down. He picked up another activity — school bus driving.
“I already worked for 35 years, I couldn’t just go home,” he said.
Having held his bus driver’s post until 2017, Bridgeman is able to say that he transported an entire generation of Newfane students to and from school.
Recently, he celebrated his 50th anniversary as a member of Newfane Lions Club, and he remains an active member of Olcott Yacht Club, where he’s on hand every Friday night making popcorn.
Even though Bridgeman hasn’t been in a band in many years, he said he still plays his guitar every day.
After all of the experiences he’s had in life, Bridgeman said he has one piece of advice for those who are still in the early part of their journey:
“Stay happy, single and enjoy the time you have with your friends. It goes fast.”
