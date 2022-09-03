Principal Dawn Wylke will be a familiar sight in the hallways at Lockport High School once classes begin Tuesday. She’s the one who stands tall, accessible to every student, freshman through senior, giving directions to classrooms and making appointments with students to talk about their future.
Those appointments, mentioned with reverence by fellow educators at the high school, are the meat and potatoes of Wylke’s administrative style. Of the students entering or returning to LHS, Wylke’s peers say, many of them will learn firsthand how much those appointments mean to the rest of their life.
Wylke started out as a math teacher at LHS and that may explain her technical diligence. Teachers and counselors talk about the spreadsheets that Wylke keeps for every student, tracking their attendance, behavior and academic performance, and they note she won’t hesitate to call a student into her office, close the door and go over their spreadsheet with them, looking for insight into what the student can do as their next step into the real world.
“We make sure no one falls through the cracks,” Wylke said.
LHS guidance counselor Kristin Isherwood said Wylke is well invested in the work she does for every student and is open to hearing their concerns.
“She’s very approachable, very accessible,” Isherwood said.
The support system for LHS students involves myriad areas that can affect their health and well-being.
“We aren’t just here for school books and pencils anymore. It’s definitely moved beyond those walls,” Wylke said.
Counselors, psychologists and social workers are all tapped to help ensure students’ welfare by getting their needs met, whether the need is transportation, food, social-emotional assistance or something else that’s tied into their academic success. Part of the principal’s job is to oversee that effort, and according to Isherwood, Wylke prizes the role.
“Dawn is in all of it and wants to be a part of it. She takes her role seriously and cares about the community,” Isherwood said.
• • •
After teaching math for three years, Wylke was appointed the director of special education and student services for Lockport City School District. She was appointed high school principal in 2017. All the while, she has maintained that there is a place in the world for every student when they graduate.
“I think students develop a passion, regardless of what that is,” Wylke said. “We have to teach certain subjects, because of state and federal law, but bigger than that is being able to determine what they like and what they don’t like.”
As an educator, Wylke assigns high value to the development of students’ “soft” skills, that is, habits and behaviors that will help them succeed after high school: Professional writing, public speaking, work ethic, coping with different or unexpected situations, teamwork, empathy for others.
“All of those things that are required in any job you do, whether that’s in college, or the military or directly into the workforce,” she said.
And Wylke has supported LHS teachers’ ideas for fostering soft skills in both regular classes and special courses, as well as extracurricular programs.
Business teacher Jill DiTullio, who developed and oversees the Career Pathway Academies at LHS, said that support means a lot.
“A lot of times teachers have a vision, but not all administrators support that. Dawn is very interested and open to teachers’ suggestions,” DiTullio said.
Wylke “has made LHS the best that it can be,” English teacher Megan Menges added. “She’s in the trenches.”
• • •
Patrick Call, a 2022 graduate of LHS, said Wylke “really went above and beyond for me to make sure that my high school ended the way I wanted. I honestly don’t think there’s many people out there in the world in that job who would sacrifice their own time to make another’s time better.”
Call, who is now studying computer aided design at Niagara County Community College, said Wylke was always looking for the best programs and people to bring into LHS.
“Every single day that I walked into that high school I knew I’d see someone, somewhere, talking to Mrs. Wylke with a smile on both their faces,” he said. “That’s why I think Dawn Wylke is the perfect fit for the job. She brings the entire school together, pushing it forward to better things.”
Not every student has great experiences with their principal. 2022 LHS graduate Charlie Baggett, 17, said he bears no ill will toward Wylke but they’ll never see eye-to-eye on his absenteeism during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic making him ineligible to participate in the school musical in his senior year. Even so, her decisions weren’t all wrong, he conceded.
“She does care for her students. and I have to give her credit,” Baggett said. “The district has put a lot of emphasis on sports, and she put emphasis on — and was a big supporter of — the arts.”
In the end, Wylke’s presence at LHS is felt. While she resides on Grand Island, it’s impossible to tell her apart from the rest of the Lockport community, so familiar is her hollering at a sporting event or clapping after a particularly difficult solo in a school concert. Every month, she meets with the student-staffed Principal’s Advisory Council to look over data and bounce ideas off the students.
As for keeping individual students on track, DiTullio observed, “Dawn takes it personally if a student doesn’t know what to do next. She shuts the door and meets one-on-on to listen to them and find that next step.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.