On Wednesday May 25, the Starpoint School District made district families aware of an incident which occurred on a bus that morning. While parked on campus during the morning drop-off, the “bus R” driver for K-5 students called for a moment of silence for the children who were killed in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex., which had occurred the day prior.
The driver in question then proceeded to share details about the victims, and answered questions from the students. Upon finding out about the incident, district officials gave the roster of the bus to Student Services, and informed teachers and parents of it. They also checked to make sure if any children who were on the bus needed to talk about what they had heard.
John Andrews, the Director of Administrative Services at Starpoint said that while this is an issue that is worth addressing, this was not the correct environment for young children to be told about such a sensitive subject. Andrews emphasized that the district has trained staff on hand in case a student needs to speak about issues like this.
“We have highly trained support staff on sight,” Andrews said. “We have teachers who are trained in crisis management with students. We have the appropriate people to answer questions students may have,”
The driver was contracted for the district from the busing company Student Transportation of America (STA), and their identity has not been disclosed. STA is reported to be dealing with the driver internally, as there was no directive to hold a moment of silence or to address the Uvalde shooting. STA management could not be reached for comment on the issue.
