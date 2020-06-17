Starpoint Central School District's $55.1 million budget for 2020-2021 won public approval by a two-to-one margin, according to the district's count of absentee ballots cast in the election.
District Clerk Dorothy Szpaicher relayed the results via email early Wednesday. The budget, which drives a 2.97% increase in the property tax levy despite a $2.2 million reduction in year-over-year spending, was approved on a 2,224-1,084 vote.
Also, Starpoint voters returned three incumbent trustees to office, for three-year stints, and elected Danielle Alex to fill a two-year seat on the board of education.
The candidates on the ballot, and the number of votes they received, were: Kelley Swann, 2,531; Jeffrey Duncan, 2,491; Shawn Reister, 2,490; and Danielle Alex, 2,483.
