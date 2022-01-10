The Starpoint board of education adopted a new policy regarding how service animals are to be classified and regulated. The vote to adopt the policy passed unanimously at Monday's board of education meeting.
Starpoint superintendent Sean M. Croft stated that the district had no policy in place for service animals prior to this, and that this was recommended by the family of a student who uses a service dog.
“We knew that we were having service animals come into the district,” said Croft, “so we wanted to get our policy up to speed so that it would be appropriate for this one, and future service animals.”
The new policy says that service animals are to be defined by the district as dogs that have been trained to aid individuals with disabilities. Croft stated that this definition was largely due to recommendations from the district’s legal department, and that if a family were to approach the district with a non-canine service animal, the board would be open to revising the policy.
“In each case where we’re approached by a parent filling out a form for a service animal, if there was a case where there was a different type of animal, then the board would revisit the policy and adjust it accordingly,” said Croft.
The only exception that exists in this version of the policy is in regard to miniature horses. Miniature horses can be given an exemption status as service animals by the district, and can be permitted as long as it’s in accordance with state and federal laws. Croft stated that this was also a recommendation by the district's legal department, and that there have been no requests for service miniature horses at this time.
The policy also gives authority to the superintendent to create procedures regarding the usage of service animals and miniature horses on school grounds. With all things considered, Croft is happy that the vote passed without any “neighs.”
