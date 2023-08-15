For the past 11 years, alumni of the Starpoint hockey program have hit the links with a purpose.
More than 100 alumni players got together Monday afternoon at Pendleton Creek Golf Club for a round of golf to raise money for the P.U.N.T. Cancer Collaborative. When they were done, coaches and former players presented the charity with a $2,500 check.
Founded by former Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman, P.U.N.T. focuses on helping local children diagnosed with cancer and their families. Development Manager Jonathan McGrath said community events such as the alumni golf tournament are vital to their charity work.
“P.U.N.T. wouldn’t exist without these things,” McGrath said. “What we do is very practical and it’s very impactful in terms of making a direct impact in people’s lives.”
McGrath shared his story with several of the players about his son, Cooper, who died from cancer.
2004 Starpoint graduate Stephen Schumacher said he and several of his fellow alumni were moved by McGrath’s stories, which served as a reminder why they participate in the tournament.
“We’re lucky to have been able to play Starpoint hockey and anything that we can do to give back is why we’re here,” Schumacher said.
Throughout the years, the tournament has raised money for student scholarships and to help members of the Starpoint community.
“Our goal always was, if somebody was in hard times, like one of our fellow players, we’re going to try to help them out,” Starpoint hockey coach Clayton Wilson said.
Schumacher, who has participated in the tournament every year, said it also gives old classmates an opportunity to reconnect.
“I have four best friends that I grew up with and we see each other once a year (for the tournament). I love it. We just talk and tell stories about our kids,” Schumacher said.
The tournament has continued to grow every year and several players plan on returning with their former teammates next year.
2020 graduate Ryan Kelley said the team atmosphere of the Starpoint hockey program is a big reason why alumni still get together to golf for a cause.
“We’re like all best friends now. I think that all started from ... being the locker room together,” Kelley said.
“Hockey is a type of sport that is a lifelong friendship, a lifelong brotherhood that never goes away,” 2011 graduate Jonathan Wilson added. “It’s that bond and friendship that you grow and you have, putting on your equipment together and fighting those losses and those wins out there.”
