School board candidate forums organized through the League of Voters Buffalo-Niagara will be held in the Starpoint, Lockport and Wilson districts beginning this week.

First up is the Starpoint forum, slated for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the middle school cafeteria. For information contact district clerk Dorothy Szpaicher at 716-210-2352 or dszpaicher@starpointcsd.org.

The Lockport City School District candidates forum, co-sponsored by the Lockport Council PTA, is slated for 6 p.m. May 10 at the high school Visual & Performing Arts Center. For information contact Jocelyn Welton at lockportcouncilpta.gmail.com.

A Meet the Candidates gathering of Wilson school board hopefuls is slated for 5 to 7 p.m. May 11 at the high school auditorium. For information contact district clerk Jennifer Pavan at 716-751-9341, extension 119, or jpavan@wilsoncsd.org.

All all forums, questions for the candidates will be collected from the audience, according to LWV chapter president Lori Robinson.

