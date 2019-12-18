Starpoint Military Wall of Honor unveiled  

Starpoint Central School District has honored three alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War in defense of our country: Olin Richard Thrush (class of 1963), Thomas G. Carlisle II (class of 1964) and Timothy J. Monkelbaam (class of 1970).
The district's newly installed Military Wall of Honor, which hangs outside the high school auditorium, was unveiled and dedicated on Dec. 6. Joining in the ceremony were: Sean Croft, district superintendent; Michael Zimmerman, school board president; state Sen. Robert Ortt; Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour; Thomas Thompson, president of Pendleton Veterans Association; Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski; and Jeff Glatz, director of the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the work that the district and the Pendleton Veterans Association have put forward to make this memorial wall a reality,” Zimmerman said. “It’s a beautiful commemoration of those three men and it is important that we honor them because they are not faceless names on a board somewhere. They once roamed these very halls. They are Starpoint alumni ... .”
Ortt, a Bronze Star recipient for his military service, said, “We are here today because of the sacrifices of others. When you look at the names on the wall we will think of the traits of integrity, courage and self-sacrifice. I am hoping when the students walk by, they will see those names and have an appreciation for what they did.."
Voutour added, “It is not every school that does this sort of thing. It is a wonderful tribute to our veterans. Like Senator Ortt, I am hopeful these students will walk down this hall and will stop and take a look at the sacrifices that were made by these men. Thank you to Starpoint for doing such a wonderful thing. I know that I will stop whenever I am at the school and pay tribute to those veterans.”
Croft stated that he and his staff often talk about the concept of #OneStarpoint.
“It is basically a movement by Starpoint staff, students, faculty and community across all four buildings here to work collaboratively across the district. I am happy to say that the development of this Starpoint Wall of Honor is a wonderful example of the #OneStarpoint collaboration," he said. "This wall of honor would not have been possible without our committee members that consisted of staff, faculty, community members, parents and the Pendleton Veterans Association, especially Tom Thompson who came to us with this idea.”
Said Thompson, a 1965 Starpoint graduate and a Vietnam veteran, “There are three men that we are honoring here ... . Like many, they had aspirations after high school. They joined the military or were drafted in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Over 60,000 were killed in action, 1,600 were missing in action and there are nearly a million who are suffering from the after effects of war. ... These men are honored on the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. and I think it is only fitting that they are honored here at their high school.”
Niagara County is a declared Purple Heart County and as such it presented three special coins to be added to the shadow boxes in the memorial wall for Thrush, Carlisle and Monkelbaan.
“It is a privilege to honor these brave men who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," Jastrzemski said while presenting the coins, which also were awarded to 58 local living recipients of the Purple Heart earlier this year. "Thank you,Vietnam veterans.”
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans-Niagara BOCES.
