A special meeting was called Tuesday night by the Starpoint Central School District Board of Education. Nearly the entirety of the meeting was a roughly two-hour executive session in which the trustees received updates on pending litigation related to the Title IX investigation of the school’s wrestling team, and discussed the employment of an individual in the district.
Superintendent Sean Croft said after the closed-door meeting that no actions were taken by the board, and the district is planning to “wrap up” its investigation and share the results with third-party investigators.
The district has been investigating alleged inappropriate conduct by one or more members of the varsity wrestling team, after canceling the team’s season in early February, and removing two team members from classes.
Eight of nine Starpoint trustees were present for the Tuesday special meeting. Absent was Michelle Leuer, whose son was a member of the wrestling team and who previously recused herself from discussing the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.