The Starpoint School Board joined the many government entities officially opposing the Bear Ridge Solar Project on Thursday, with the release of a letter from the board's president to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
"The proposed project would encompass 900 acres of, predominately, farmland in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton. We have very serious concerns as to how this will negatively impact our school district. Ours is a thriving and growing school district and we can not afford the loss of tax revenue that this project will most assuredly cause," Michael D. Zimmerman, Starpoint School Board president wrote in a Jan. 28 letter sent to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.
Zimmerman further argued that converting the farm land to industrial use would eliminate the possibility of residential development, as well as devalue existing properties.
"In a county like Niagara County which has innumerable properties that would be a far better fit for a project of this nature, it seems ridiculous to subject a residential and agricultural community to the deleterious effects that this project would most certainly have," Zimmerman said.
Both the towns of Cambria and Pendleton passed resolutions formally opposing the project last year. The Niagara County Legislature has also been critical of the project.
"Bear Ridge Solar said they would leave our town alone if they were not wanted, it is now time for them to leave. The three Cambria land owners who want to lease their land to Bear Ridge Solar need to put their hands back in their pockets. Our team has worked relentlessly to stop this project from happening in our beautiful farming town," Susan Fischer, a spokesperson for Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar, said in an email to the Union-Sun & Journal.
Kevin Kohlstedt, the project developer, said he looks forward to further opportunities to meet with Starpoint leaders to hear their concerns and to share the benefits of the projects.
"The Starpoint Central School District alone will receive approximately $200,000 in tax revenue each year – more than 10 times the amount the school district currently receives from the parcels. Overall, the Bear Ridge Solar Community Investment Plan represents a total of $10 million in contributions to local community groups and the towns, county, and school district through a PILOT agreement," Kohlstedt said.
He also welcomed anyone to reach out with ideas of project siting, screening and other concerns at the Bear Ridge Solar Community Engagement Office, 6421 Campbell Boulevard, Suite B, or over the phone at 226-5676.
Cypress Creek Renewables is aiming to lease 900 acres of private land throughout a 5,000-acre project area in southern Cambria and a portion of northern Pendleton. The developer plans to install solar panels mounted in rows on racking systems up to 12 feet high. The panels would be visible from a distance of about 1-1/2 miles, including from sites on Bear Ridge Road and IDA Park Drive in Lockport.
Cambria Town Supervisor Wright Ellis told the US&J on Wednesday that the involved parties are still in the stipulations phase of the project, and that once the stipulations are finalized they will be released publicly.
