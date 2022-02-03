A Starpoint Middle School student has been charged with making a terroristic threat of violence against his school, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced on Thursday.
On Wednesday the sheriff's office fielded a report about a photograph sent via Snapchat that indicated possible violence against the school. The unnamed juvenile was arrested after an investigation by the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau. The juvenile was then released to his parents' custody and given a date to appear at Niagara County Probation. The charge he faces is a D-level felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.