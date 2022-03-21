A Starpoint Middle School student was charged with making a terroristic threat on Monday morning.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a tip on Sunday about a photograph sent via Snapchat that indicated possible violence at the school. The unnamed male student was charged after an investigation by the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau, according to Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti.
The student was released to the custody of his parents and given a future date to appear at Niagara County Probation.
