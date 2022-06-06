Starpoint welcomes leaders

The Starpoint Central School District is welcoming two new leaders to its family. At its Monday meeting, the Starpoint Board of Education approved probationary positions for Alan J. Ingraham to become Starpoint High School’s new principal, and for Taylor P. Ramsey to become the new Assistant Principal at Fricano Primary School.
Ingraham is local to the area, and was most recently an assistant principal at the Lewiston-Porter School District, where he was also a math teacher.
“I’m happy to be able to invest in the community both personally and professionally,” Ingraham said. “I’m thankful for the trust that Superintendent (Sean) Croft, and the board put in me, and I’m excited to get started,”
Ramsey is from Amherst, and was a Kindergarten and 3rd grade teacher with the Penfield Central School District in the Rochester area.
“My heart really lies with those K-2 students, and the beginnings of their school journey,” said Ramsey. “and I’m excited to support them and the community,”
Both will be starting in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Their probation periods will last until July of 2026.
