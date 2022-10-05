The Niagara County SPCA and Whispering River Animal Rescue took custody of five horses last month after finding that they were malnourished and that the owners were unable to provide care.
Niagara SPCA investigator Rick Salisbury said that the agency received a complaint that horses at a location on Mill Road in Hartland were being mistreated. When arriving at the property later that day, he found that five horses and one mini horse were malnourished and emaciated. One horse was lying on the ground too weak to stand. A veterinarian was called to the scene and later determined that the horse on the ground needed to be euthanized.
Salisbury contacted Whispering River Animal Rescue to help take custody of the horses named Mr. Bean, Moonshine, Rachel, Gracie, and the mini horse named Sugarfoot. The horse that had to be put-down was named Raven.
“Body mass index scores usually range from zero and up. If this horse was a human, I would have given them a negative number,” said Laura Randolph, Whispering River vice president and barn manager. “This was just awful.”
Randolph said that Sugarfoot was probably in the best condition, but this is likely due to mini horses typically having more body fat than regular sized ones.
“The mini was in surprisingly good shape, but you tend to see mini’s chunky and overweight,” Randolph said. “Given that the mini was in good condition, and everyone else was emaciated, he was probably getting just enough hay.”
The horses were originally under the care of Tony Wagner, 34, and Samantha Mark, 26, who told Salisbury that they were originally rescues from a kill-auction in Texas. Salisbury said that Wagner and Mark ran out of resources to properly care for the horses. Wagner and Mark each face animal cruelty charges for “failure to provide proper sustenance.” They have been scheduled to appear in Hartland Town Court at 4 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Salisbury added that the Niagara SPCA looked in on the horses earlier this year, but didn’t find anything wrong at the location.
“We did a welfare check, and found everything to be okay at that time,” said Salisbury. “However this time was obviously a bit different.”
Randolph said that the condition of the horses has been improving since they were recovered, however, they are being quarantined, and their diets will need to be properly regulated for the time being.
“We’ve been working very closely with our vets to ensure that we’re feeding them correctly,” Randolph said. “You can’t just bring emaciated livestock into a barn and just start throwing grain and hay at them. You have to slowly put food back into their system so that their bodies don’t go into shock.”
Randolph did say that the horses are well behaved, and look forward to scratches and hugs from volunteers.
“We’ve seen a bit of a difference since they arrived here, they’re starting to put some weight back on,” Randolph said. “It’s going to be a slow recovery because they were so skinny, but they do look better.”
A veterinarian will be visiting in the next few weeks to vaccinate the horses, and inspect their teeth.
The Niagara SPCA is currently assisting Whispering River in officially transferring ownership of the horses over to the sanctuary.
“Once we start to see definitive progress in what we want to see, our hope is to adopt the horses out to families who will do right by them,” Randolph said.
Whispering River is a donkey rescue by trade, however, Randolph said that they have cared for horses back when the sanctuary first opened.
The Niagara County SPCA is raising funds through its Facebook page to pay for rehabilitating the horses. At the time of writing, Salisbury said that $2,800 has been raised.
