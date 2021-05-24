ALBANY — The Cuomo administration buckled Monday to pressure from parents and Republicans by agreeing to shelve a controversial edict requiring children ages 2 through 5 to wear face masks while at day camps or day care programs.
In a joint statement, officials for the state Office of Children and Family Services and the Department of Health, both under the wing of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said they are ditching the mask guidance, which had triggered a statewide uproar.
"Both agencies understand how difficult it is to require the youngest children to wear masks, and have jointly agreed to revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks, effective immediately," the agencies said in a prepared statement responding to questions posed by CNHI and other news outlets.
Republicans led by state Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, called the mask mandate "ridiculous."
The rule requiring younger children to wear masks went into effect just last Wednesday — the same day state officials decided that New Yorkers vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks in many public settings.
Sen. Mike Martucci, R-Orange County, whose district includes several towns in Delaware County: said of the Cuomo administration's about-face: "This would never have happened without the intense pressure we all brought to bear."
Parents had been flooding lawmakers with calls to denounce the mandate, said state Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County. He said there appeared to be no scientific data to support the rule at a time when the positive testing rate for the coronavirus has fallen dramatically.
"We don't have to wear masks if we've been vaccinated when we're outside of our offices," he noted.
School districts are watching the state's evolving mask guidance closely.
In Schoharie County, the county board of supervisors decided to drop the mask requirement for children riding on school buses if the temperature rose to 85 degrees or higher.
Beth Matice, a Cobleskill mother of three children attending schools in the Cobleskill-Richmondville district, said the mask mandates in schools are hindering the ability of children to communicate with one another.
"The people making these mandates have never run around on a playground with their nose and mouths covered," Matice told CNHI.
Carl Mummenthey, the district's superintendent, told the parents in a letter that ending the mask requirement on buses on hot days is "the safest approach for children."
One upstate leader, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, cited the state's abrupt shift in guidance suggests it is time to end the state of emergency declared by Cuomo in March 2020.
Molinaro contended the state should immediately allow county health departments to "do their jobs without heavy handed state interference."
In support of the tight pandemic restrictions, the New York Nurses Association, a union representing more than 40,000 health care workers, argues the state's decision to ease mandates on mask-wearing for adults last week was premature. It foresees risks from businesses being reluctant to demand inoculation proof.
“The (Centers for Disease Control's) new guidance ignores the unfortunate politicization of masking and vaccinations in American society and seems to believe that everyone will be honest about their vaccination status,” the labor union said.
In other pandemic news, all judges and staffers with New York's court system returned to their assigned court facilities Monday, marking the first time all were back at their stations since pandemic restrictions took effect more than 14 months ago.
Extensive safety protocols remain in effect at courthouses, however, with COVID temperature checks required for those entering the building and mask requirements being enforced.
The court system said it will rely on remote technology and virtual appearances to reduce the number of people gathered in courthouses.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
