Academic assessment data for mathematics and English proficiency of third- through eighth-graders across the state was made available last week to the Lockport City School District.
While it showed that there was a gap in academics between the Lockport City School District and school districts across the state, the question of whether the pandemic hindered learning was not entirely answered.
Rob LiPuma, director of communications for Lockport schools, said that online learning did the job for academics. He added that other socio-emotional skills were less developed. He also said that attendance was also an issue, but that the numbers suggest that students were still engaged.
“Was it a factor?” LiPuma asked of online learning. “If so, it wasn’t in Lockport.”
In English, Lockport students tested in 2019 had the same level as those tested in 2022 with 36% scoring proficiency in the subject. On average, 47% of New York students scored proficient in 2022, which is a jump from 2019 when only 45% of New York students scored that high.
However, in mathematics, Lockport students’ tested proficiency in the subject dropped by almost 12% with only 31% of third- to eighth-graders testing proficient from 43% in 2019. Overall, New York state saw a drop from 47% to 39% in students’ proficiency.
LiPuma said that the gap between the local and state scores in mathematics were dropping in the years before the pandemic, but Lockport was still behind almost 5% from the state scores. Add the pandemic and Lockport dropped another 3% behind the state average.
LiPuma said this was a situation where “data reset” came into play. Because of the pandemic, most data has been skewed and the state and districts alike have to step back and take a look at future data to determine what had happened.
“If we see that decline go from a 3% to 5%, that’s a negative trend and that would be alarming,” LiPuma said.
The reasons why Lockport has scored lower than other school districts in the state should be understood, LiPuma said. Schools such as City Honors in Buffalo score higher because its students need to keep grades up and if they do not, they no longer go to that school.
Another reason that LiPuma pointed out was that across the state, less students were being tested, proportionally across the state than in Lockport. According to the state’s numbers, 18% of students refused the test in mathematics, while in Lockport only 6% refused. English showed the same where across the state 19% of students refused the test and in Lockport only 6%.
LiPuma said in Lockport schools, these numbers are showing how all students are learning, including those with special needs or socio-economic situations that may get in the way of scoring higher.
“I’d take our top 100 kids and put them against that of any school in the state and I think they would do pretty well,” LiPuma said. “But some kids are really struggling. They have issues at home, maybe family issues and 56% of them are living under the poverty line.”
While there are schools that rank test scores at a higher level, sometimes holding a student from taking a test rather than allow a low grade reflect on the school, LiPuma said Lockport is focused on graduation.
“We encourage our students to take the test,” he said. “Even if they don’t do well, they are checking those boxes for graduation. If they fail, they can come back next year and study more and take it again. That takes our test scores down, but the student graduates. That’s the most important thing.”
