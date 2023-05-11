New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony where Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, June 6, 2022, in New York. James filed a lawsuit Thursday, May 11, 2023 against a gun accessory manufacturer for selling an easily removable magazine lock that can convert a legal weapon into an illegal assault weapon capable of holding high-capacity magazines. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)