NEWFANE — The tax levy increase in the 2021-2022 Newfane school district budget is slight — about $9,000 or 0.5%, according to Superintendent Mike Baumann.
Projected spending in 2021-2022 is $36 million, the same as this year, and there are no cuts to student programming or staffing, Baumann said.
A bigger-than-expected increase in state aid — about $380,000 more than was originally projected — helped cover rising operating costs, he said.
"Health care costs have been very static, and a few teachers retired, so that takes care of (increased) personnel costs," Baumann added. "We were very tight with our budget this year, and that went into our budget for next year."
Federal funding will cover costs of equipping the school district for the COVID-19 pandemic, Baumann said.
The 2021-2022 budget, which was adopted by the Newfane school board earlier this month, goes to an up-or-down public vote on May 18. The public hearing on the budget has been scheduled for May 4.
