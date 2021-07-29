The state health department's Public Health and Health Planning Council unanimously approved Catholic Health’s Certificate of Need for the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday.
At 60,000 square feet, the hospital will house state-of-the-art emergency, inpatient, imaging and laboratory services, along with medical office space for primary care, women’s health and specialty medical practices. There will be an adjacent helipad for emergency transport.
“We thank the Department of Health for their support of this project. With today’s decision, we are another step closer to the vision of our neighborhood hospital,” said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health executive vice president and chief business development officer.
Lockport Memorial Campus will be erected off South Transit Road between Shimer Drive and Ruhlmann Road, on a parcel that includes 22 acres of Hall's Apple Farm. The entrance will be off Shimer Drive. Design is underway by the architectural design firm Clark Lee Patterson.
Construction is expected to begin in October. The target opening date of the new hospital is early 2023.
“The new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will strengthen and preserve medical services for the community, while also ensuring an innovative, sustainable model of healthcare in the Niagara region,” Markiewicz said.
Catholic Health unveiled plans to build a new hospital in Lockport in October 2020, after Eastern Niagara Hospital entered into a management agreement with the health system. ENH will remain open until the Lockport Memorial Campus is built.
