The New York State Attorney General's Office will represent the state education department in a lawsuit launched against it by the New York Civil Liberties Union, which aims to overturn the agency's decision that allows Lockport to use its facial and object recognition surveillance system.
Last month, the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against State Ed arguing that the facial recognition-capable surveillance system being used by the Lockport School District violates state education privacy laws by using student data, and state education officials were wrong to assert that it doesn't.
A spokesperson for the state education department confirmed that the AG's office will be representing the state education department on Monday, which they said is that office's responsibility as the state's chief legal counsel.
"The Department’s Office of Counsel provides the Regents, Commissioner and Department staff with legal counsel to enable them to establish education policy and comply with the law," the spokesperson wrote. "By contrast, the Attorney General is the state's chief legal officer. In fulfilling the duties of the state’s chief legal counsel, the Attorney General not only advises the executive branch of state government, but also defends actions and proceedings on behalf of the state."
The AG's office referred the newspaper's questions to the state education department.
NYCLU said it is routine for this to happen and they look forward to a resolution that protects privacy.
"It's routine for the office of the attorney general to represent state agencies in litigation. We look forward to this case moving forward and will continue to seek a resolution that protects the privacy and safety of students in Lockport," Beth Haroules, NYCLU's senior staff attorney said.
The two plaintiffs in the civil liberties union lawsuit are district residents James Shultz and newly elected school Trustee Renee Cheatham.
NYCLU argues that Lockport's system, powered by the Aegis software suit, violates the state education privacy laws in that the system does use student data, and that the New York State Education Department is wrong when it's arguing the system doesn't use student data. NYSED and Lockport have argued that by not having students eligible to be in a database of unwanted persons that this means no student data is used, but NYCLU argues student data is used to verify someone is not in the database.
“NYSED’s approval of this technology demonstrated a dangerous lack of oversight and an alarming misunderstanding of the way it analyzes student data,” Stefanie Coyle, deputy director of the Education Policy Center at NYCLU, said. “It’s NYSED’s responsibility to protect students and provide expert-level oversight statewide, and it abdicated that responsibility with this decision. Facial recognition surveillance is intrusive, biased, and inaccurate, and it has no place in schools.”
In her affidavit, Cheatham, an African American woman, expressed concern in the inaccuracies and racial bias that facial recognition technology is reported to have. She further adds that the money spent on Aegis and the cameras could have been better spent on learning technology.
Cheatham told the newspaper on Monday that despite her being sworn in this week she will not be removing herself from the lawsuit.
"I'm very passionate on getting rid of that. It's not needed for our children. It's not a good system to setup in school ...It seems to be very very bias toward our minorities. I feel like they are the ones that are going to be affected the most by this," Cheatham said when asked if she would be stepping down from the lawsuit.
Lockport administrators had announced their intentions to begin testing the Aegis system in late May 2019 and were told by the state education department to not use the system while privacy concerns lingered. After months of back and forth with the state, the Lockport school board changed its system use policy and removed students from the list of persons eligible for inclusion in the Aegis database of individuals whose presence on school property would trigger an alert.
NYSED approved of the policy revision and signed off on the district’s use of the system in November. The district activated the system on Jan. 2.
The school district used $1.4 million of the $4.2 million allocated to it through New York’s Smart Schools Bond Act to acquire and install one of the first facial and object recognition security systems in an American school. The system relies on the Aegis software suite created by Canadian-based SN Technologies. The facial recognition software works by using a database of flagged individuals and sending an alert to district personnel when a flagged person is detected on school property. The object recognition feature would reportedly detect 10 types of guns and alert certain district personnel, as well as law enforcement, if a weapon is detected.
