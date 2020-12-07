The New York State Comptroller’s office says Newfane Central School District has too much savings in the bank.
The comptroller's office recently released a report on its latest audit of the district. The report takes exception to the district's "excess" fund balance.
Superintendent Mike Baumann said the district has already acted to correct the problem.
“It’s not the worst problem to have, honestly,” he added.
At the time of the audit, Baumann said, unappropriated fund balance was $8 million. Since then, $7 million was deposited in a capital fund, bringing the fund balance down to 3.75% of appropriations in the current budget. That is below the 4% cap that the comptroller's office enforces, he said.
Another key finding in the audit report was $12.6 million improperly "restricted" in an employee benefit accrued liability reserve.
Baumann said financial advice from the district’s accountant guided placement of the money in the account to cover possible health care costs for retired teachers, in the event the school district was shut down.
“In our teachers' contract, there is a lucrative retirement benefit,” Baumann said. “We pay for healthcare for many years.”
The comptroller had a different view of this and the district is currently following a corrective action plan, in which it will transfer some of the employee benefit fund to other reserve funds, such as a technology reserve.
Baumann said the district will continue to budget for the healthcare costs of all employees, past and present, just in different reserve funds that can be tapped for other projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.