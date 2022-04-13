The Lockport City School District issued a statement upon the conclusion of the Office of the State Comptroller’s (OSC) audit on its finances. While no illegal activity was discovered, the procurement process for a much-criticized facial recognition project.
State and school officials said that the selection for the district audit was a part of the OSC’s “normal school district initiative cycle,” and was a “routine audit,” respectively.
As part of the statement released by Assistant Financial Superintendent Deb Coder on Wednesday, the district was pleased that the OSC had found no legal “requirements” and “procedures” had been breached in the procurement of the Aegis enhanced security system.
Within the audit the Comptroller said, “While the District was under no legal obligation to award the June 2017 facial recognition software license agreement pursuant to a competitive process, had the District used some form of competitive process, prior to awarding the facial recognition software license agreement, it would have helped ensure the license agreement was made under terms and conditions that were fair and reasonable.”
A statement from the Comptroller read that the audit had uncovered a total of $3.8 million in goods and services that “were not procured through a competitive process.”
“For taxpayers to get the best deal and for the process to be fair, school districts should seek competitive bids when buying goods and services,” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “Our auditors found the Lockport City School District had some missteps and should have done better when it awarded a multi-million contract for the purchase and installation of school security equipment.”
The district also said that the Comptroller had “noted an incorrect background reference in the resolution subsequently adopted to “standardize” the Aegis enhanced security system District-wide,” but realized the Aegis system needed to be “standardized” for all of it schools.
The audit, however, related that the standardization resolution had language that was “inaccurate and misleading.”
“The standardization resolution stated that the District had previously conducted an RFP (Request for Proposed bids) process to select the vendor awarded the software license agreement. However, upon reviewing the language of the RFP, we determined that the RFP referred to in the resolution had only sought proposals for the hardware. …”
“… When we brought this issue to the attention of District officials, we were told they were under the impression the RFP had been issued for both the software and hardware affiliated with the video surveillance system.”
The Comptroller also noted that the proposals were due a day after the RFP was issued on August 25, 2017, and only received one bid.
The school’s administration has been criticized for initially buying the Aegis system which used biometric facial recognition software, a privacy concern of students and parents, as well as the way the system was procured. The technology was also shown to have many inequities, being unable to identify young people, women and people of color, as well as the difference between a rifle and a broom handle.
One citizen, the father of a Lockport student and founder of the Democracy Center, a grass-roots organization group, Jim Shultz, petitioned the Comptroller to audit the district on the purchase. It is unclear whether the petition and audit are connected, despite the Comptroller’s decision to extend the audit back a year to include the purchase of the facial recognition security system.
“Two things are crystal clear from the audit,” Shultz said. “First the school district spent a fortune and never bothered to do any kind of analysis on whether it was a smart thing to do. Second, even after they decided to spend all that money, they never bothered to have a look at competitive bids. It is hard to imagine a case of fiscal malpractice on a par with this in any other local school district.”
A full read of the Comptroller’s audit of Lockport schools can be found at https://www.osc.state.ny.us/local-government/audits/school-district/2022/04/13/lockport-city-school-district-procurement-2021m-198.
