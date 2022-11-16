ALBANY — Antiquated technology and lax fraud prevention controls were factors that allowed the state’s unemployment insurance program to be fleeced out of an estimated $11 billion in benefits, a scathing new audit has determined.
The audit, released Tuesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, concluded the state Department of Labor had failed to heed earlier warnings to update its technology for processing unemployment insurance claims, leaving it ill-prepared to deal with a surge of applications for jobless benefits after the pandemic reached New York in March 2020
From April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021, the state unemployment insurance fund dished out $76 billion in benefit checks, with an estimated $11 billion of that sum lost to fraud. The insurance fund gets its money from taxes imposed on New York employers.
DiNapoli, a Democrat and political ally of Gov. Kathy Hochul, had been expected to release the audit by last June. But the document was distributed one week after the statewide election Hochul won by about five percentage points over her GOP challenger, Lee Zeldin.
DiNapoli has earlier denied the release of the report was being deliberately delayed until after the election.
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, recalled that he and other lawmakers were peppered with hundreds of calls each month during the opening months of the pandemic as frustrated constituents told of the delays they faced in having their claims for jobless benefits processed.
Noting the Department of Labor is an executive agency reporting to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Stec said he was disappointed DiNapoli’s report came out one week after the election.
“This would have been handy for the voters to have known three weeks ago,” said Stec, who had supported Zeldin in the election.
DiNapoli, in announcing his findings, said the Department of Labor, an agency led by Roberta Reardon, a political appointee of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has been kept in place by Hochul, dragged its feet in providing data sought by the comptroller’s office.
“The state Department of Labor’s antiquated UI system was ill-equipped to handle the challenges posed by the extraordinary demand caused by the pandemic for unemployment benefits and more lenient federal eligibility requirements,” DiNapoli, a former state lawmaker, said. “The agency resorted to stop-gap measures to paper over problems, and this proved to be costly to the state, businesses, and New Yorkers.”
The inherent weaknesses in the state agency’s benefits program were identified by an audit issued seven years ago, but the agency never addressed those issues, the comptroller observed.
“The system lacked the resources necessary to adjust to new laws or handle workload surges –– a dire forecast with disastrous consequences during the pandemic,” the audit found.
Justin Wilcox, executive director of Upstate United, reacted to the report by saying the “stunning incompetence” at Reardon’s agency should prompt Hochul and lawmakers to take swift action ensuring the state now covers the $159 million assessed in charges to New York businesses in September.
“The New York State Department of Labor’s numerous failures show a total disregard for New Yorkers who needed help during the pandemic as well as employers who continue to bear the burden of the state’s unemployment insurance crisis,” Wilcox said.
The labor agency’s delay in dealing with the need to update technology used in processing claims proved very costly, according to DiNapoli’s report.
In the first year of the pandemic, and amid restrictions imposed on businesses by Cuomo, the number of claims that were filed exploded, with more than 3,000% more than the volume fielded by the state in the previous year.
“During the pandemic, faced with the high demand for UI (unemployment insurance) benefits and the need to process claims quickly, the department resorted to stop-gap measures to compensate for system limitations, which ultimately proved to be costly to the state,” the report noted. “We found workarounds resulted in misclassification of claims as state instead of federal liabilities, overpayment of claims, and supplemental spending to maintain the outdated UI system infrastructure while the new system was in development.”
When CNHI sought a response to the criticisms from representatives of Hochul, the inquiry was routed to the labor agency.
The agency — without identifying the individual or individuals who prepared the response — replied: “The COVID-19 pandemic placed an unprecedented amount of stress on unemployment insurance systems nationwide. Despite this challenge, our system acted as a critical lifeline for nearly five million New Yorkers. The New York State Department of Labor is already implementing changes to improve the system and address the audit’s findings.”
The agency added that it is “halfway through a four-year modernization plan that will enhance the overall experience for UI beneficiaries and reduce fraud. We’re stepping up our fraud investigations and we’ve made data on UI benefits available on a new, public dashboard.”
In the days leading up to the election, the labor agency used its state Twitter account to encourage New Yorkers to vote in the election. Its mission does not involve elections or voter participation.
Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, skewered the labor agency, accusing it of “incompetence” in managing the demand for jobless benefits sought by “desperate New Yorkers who were frustrated with unending busy signals, system crashes, incorrect payments and ignored reports of fraud.”
