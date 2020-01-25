State budget hearings start amid Medicaid woes

ALBANY — Public negotiations over New York's budget are set to begin amid worries about another round of Medicaid cuts.
Heads of state agencies, lobbyists and members of the public will start to offer input on the governor’s proposed budget Monday, kicking off three weeks of budget hearings. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $178 billion proposed spending plan would increase state spending by 1.9%.
Lawmakers are likely to focus much of their attention this spring on avoiding more cuts to Medicaid, the government health care program for people with low incomes, which serves one out of three New Yorkers. Cuomo’s administration hopes to help plug a $6 billion budget gap with $600 million in Medicaid cuts to nursing homes, hospitals and other healthcare providers.
And New Yorkers could see deeper cuts in Medicaid this year if lawmakers fail to find $2.5 billion in savings that don’t harm beneficiaries or local governments in the state budget due by April 1.
“So yes, he (Cuomo) has this aspirational goal: ‘Get it done without harming anyone,'” Democratic Sen. Liz Krueger, chair of the Senate Finance committee, said. “But if you can't, then we're cutting. And that kind of thing scares me.”
Krueger said she’s concerned about cuts for children’s health insurance and a fund serving families with children with severe disabilities likely caused by medical malpractice.
Lara Kassel, coordinator of Medicaid Matters New York, which advocates for recipients, said she worries the pressing deadline will trigger harmful across-the-board Medicaid cuts.
“They typically hit community-based providers that serve historically underserved communities much harder than bigger facilities that can sustain the hit,” she said.
Andy Weyant, of Monroe, lives with quadriplegia and hires his own personal care assistants through a Medicaid program that allows him to run his personal finance company. Weyant said he knows there may be too many bureaucratic agencies in the growing program, but said he worries big cuts could make it even harder to find and retain personal assistants who make the state's $11.80 minimum wage.
“It's ridiculous," he said. "Why has (the state) not paid attention to this and let it get that out of control?"
Flushing resident Lisette Tomko works as a personal assistant for her 95-year-old mother living with Parkinson's and dementia. She said her mother was neglected at a nursing home, and that she's able to monitor her and provide care at home at a much lower cost.
“I get they have to make cuts,” Tomko said “You also have to look at the whole picture. I take care of my mom not because I'm getting a paycheck. I did it for free for eight years.”
Still, Krueger said she has seen larger budget deficits. She said higher-than-expected tax revenues this year could help address the deficit as the economy grows.
“We're up, a lot more than we thought we would be,” she said.
The governor says the state will leave the details of trimming and restructuring the nation’s largest Medicaid program to a yet-to-be-announced team of healthcare officials, insurers and lawmakers. Insurers afraid of private insurance tax hikes are already arguing for cuts in payments to hospitals, while personal aide programs are calling for fewer state-mandated assessments to save money.
The idea for a panel hearkens back to 2011, when the Democrat faced a $10 billion deficit and launched a 32-member Medicaid Redesign Team. Their cost-cutting recommendations were worth $2.3 billion in the 2012 fiscal year.
Lawmakers and healthcare leaders are now asking Cuomo’s administration if they can join the team, which Cuomo says will release recommendations ahead of the April 1 deadline. Past member Kassel said the new team must represent consumers and advocates.
It’s unclear how many individuals will serve on the team, and when and how they’ll meet. Cuomo spokesman Jason Conwall said the administration will soon publicly release details about the team, which will again be led by Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling and former SEIU 1199 President Dennis Rivera.
