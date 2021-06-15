State calls for changes following Hodge death

Two years have passed since the June 16, 2019 police encounter that led to the death of Troy Hodge.
No amount of reporting can change what’s behind. It doesn’t mean things can’t be learned from the homicide.
The office of State Attorney General Letitia James completed a 75-page report on Hodges’ death issued March 17. It alleges no criminal wrongdoing, just a need for improvement at almost every level.
Among James’s findings:
• At various times during his final fatal struggle four different officers had their hands on Hodge.
• An ambulance took six extra minutes to make it to the scene because Lockport Police Dispatch and Niagara County Sheriff Dispatch were separately involved in the call.
• No one summoned qualified medical personnel from just a few short blocks away because the left hand didn’t know what the right was doing. Hodge lay dying in between.
• It was a confusing situation initially thought to be a medical emergency but rife with fatal errors
• The taser used on Hodge by Officer Marissa Bonito may have worked. Then again maybe it didn’t. The Model X26 hasn’t been sold by Taser International since 2014. The Taser’s software was outdated or glitched so it is impossible to tell if it was successfully deployed.
To fully understand the calamity of mistakes, consider the recommendations from the AG’s report:
“First, we recommend that the LPD strongly consider abandoning its dispatching operations and allowing the (Niagara County Sheriff's Office) dispatch center to cover all 911 calls in the city of Lockport. The ambulance was significantly delayed in its arrival at the scene due to communications issues between the LPD and NCSO dispatchers.
“Second, we recommend that all law enforcement officers, dispatchers and emergency medical personnel be trained to recognize the constellation of symptoms Mr. Hodge displayed as a potential emergency and to respond accordingly.
“Finally, we recommend the LPD modify its use of force policy.”
Calls to the office of Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman for comment on this story were not returned.
