The Office of the State Comptroller on Wednesday published lists of school districts that are experiencing fiscal stress or are “susceptible” to fiscal stress. Barker Central School District made the latter list.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System rated the Barker district as susceptible based on its “fiscal stress score” for the 2021-2022 school year. The score is based on factors including year-end fund balance, operating deficits and surpluses, cash position and reliance on short-term debt for cash flow.
Barker’s score was 33.3, and the comptroller considers any district scoring between 25 and 44 to be “susceptible” to fiscal stress. Altogether, eight school districts statewide, excluding New York City and the “Big Four” city districts Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers, were labeled “susceptible.”
Barker district Superintendent Jacob Reimer took issue with the comptroller’s report, which he said did not take in the “whole picture” at BCSD.
“It’s just a report,” Reimer said. “If there was a problem, you would see us running out of money.”
The district currently has a total fund balance exceeding $10 million, up from $8.9 million in June of 2021, Reimer said. However, he noted, the district is still waiting on $1.7 million in federal subsidies.
“Here’s how it works: We get these subsidies and then we spend our money. Then we ask for reimbursement,” he said.
Since that money wasn’t received in 2021-2022, Reimer said, the comptroller’s report shows only “a snapshot” of what the district is doing.
In addition, he said, in the 2022-2023 school year there is no deficit, for the first time in awhile, and as the years pass by, fewer points will be added to Barker’s fiscal stress score as a result.
According to DiNapoli’s office, fewer school districts made the fiscal stress list in 2021-2022 than the prior year and the current list show the lowest incidence of fiscal stress recorded for schools since the monitoring system was established in 2012-2013.
However, the office noted, the decrease in listings could be attributed to temporary federal aid. The federal government authorized three major, multi-year grants to low-income school districts in response to the Covid pandemic. When those grants disappear, DiNapoli’s report noted, “School district officials still face difficult operational and staffing decisions to determine how to best provide services to their students in the future.”
