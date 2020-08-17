New York state and Niagara County continue to trend in a positive direction where the spread of COVID-19 is concerned.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state had a rate of positive COVID-19 tests of less than 1 percent for the 10th straight day on Sunday. During his briefing on Monday, Cuomo said the rate of positive tests - 0.71 percent - is the state's lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. The average infection rate has been 1 percent or lower since June, he added.
"Right now, New York has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, and New York state's regions and New York City's boroughs are all basically consistent, so on the all the numbers it's good news, and I congratulate New Yorkers for doing what people said couldn't be done," Cuomo said. "We were told that we couldn't reduce the infection rate, that we would overburden our hospital system and that we'd cause it to collapse, but by banding together in the face of this unprecedented threat, New Yorkers proved those expectations wrong. Going forward, we need to protect the progress, which New Yorkers can do by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments can do by enforcing state guidance."
In Niagara County, health department officials reported five additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Officials with the Niagara County Department of Health said there are currently 32 active cases in the county, including 30 individuals who are isolation at home and two more who are receiving care in local hospitals. There have now been a total of 1,525 positive cases and 99 deaths related to the virus in Niagara County to date.
Another1,394 county residents have recovered from the virus, officials said. A total of 63,680 people were tested in Niagara County as of Monday.
For more information on positive cases by municipality, visit the county health department's virus map at https://tinyurl.com/ybgzmusw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.