Lockport’s Fieldstone Country Inn can now stay open past curfew — but owner Mark Brooks plans on closing his doors at 10 p.m. as he always has.
The South Transit Road restaurant was among the more than 90 restaurant, clubs and bars in the Western New York area that filed a lawsuit against the state over a 10 p.m. curfew and for which a temporary restraining order has been issued, lifting the curfew for those which were part of the lawsuit.
But staying open past curfew was never in the cards for the Fieldstone, Brooks said. His involvement in the suit, which names Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health and the state Liquor Authority as respondents, was for one reason and one reason only — standing together with other local businesses against the mandate.
“Enough is enough,” Brooks said Friday night. He said all local restaurants should have been involved in the lawsuit together. “There’s more power in more people.”
Brooks said he was informed by attorneys that his was the only Niagara County business involved in the suit. Most of the businesses were located in Erie and Monroe counties.
In announcing the decision Friday, Attorney Steve Cohen said in a statement, “We are pleased (State Supreme Court Justice) Timothy Walker lifted the 10 p.m. curfew for our clients (91 clubs, restaurants and bars) in Erie County and Monroe County. We are pleased to be working with Paul Cambria, Esq. from Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria on this case. We have different clients who are united in interest.”
A spokesperson for New York state told Channel 4 News officials are reviewing the judge’s decision.
During a Friday press briefing, Cuomo was asked if the state would lift the 10 p.m. curfew for Sunday to coincide with the football game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. He said that was not under consideration.
The New York State Restaurant Association hailed the court’s decision but said it created another problem. “Today’s court decision is a big win for some restaurants in Western New York, but once again we have an uneven playing field and not all can enjoy a later closing time,” Melissa Fleishchut, president and CEO of the group said. “We now have another patchwork system of restrictions when you also take into account later closing times in neighboring states New Jersey and Connecticut. This all adds up to a competitive disadvantage for an industry that is barely hanging on. We’re pleading with Governor Cuomo to push back the curfew and allow indoor dining until at least midnight.”
A list of restaurants involved in the suit also named Sunny’s Drive In Transit, Inc. but staff at Sunny’s Family Drive In Restaurant on S. Transit Road on Friday were unclear of involvement in the suit.
