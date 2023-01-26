The state transportation department will host a public meeting next week to air its proposed intersection improvement project at Warrens Corners, where Ridge and Townline roads meet. Work is scheduled to begin in spring 2024.
The informal, open-house style meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lockport Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road.
The session will feature displays and provide an opportunity for people to speak with representatives of the New York State Department of Transportation. The representatives will field comments and answer individual questions; no formal presentation will be made, according to DOT regional spokesperson Susan Surdej.
DOT is aiming to realign Townline Road (Route 93) to the west, at the intersection of Ridge Road (Route 104), to eliminate the offset approach. The department’s plan is to widen Ridge Road and add a dedicated left turn lane for westbound traffic, and widen Townline Road to add a dedicated right turn lane. A new three-color traffic signal would be installed at the intersection.
DOT is proposing to close Old Beebe Road at the intersection with Ridge Road and construct a cul-de-sac. It also would eliminate the slip ramp for Ridge Road eastbound to Stone Road, and realign Stone to the south at the intersection with Townline Road, to eliminate that offset approach. Roadside ditches and drainage pipes would be re-established, according to Surdej.
For more information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system at the open house, call Robert Schaller, assistant regional design engineer, at 716-847-3043, or write to NYSDOT at 100 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14203, referencing Project Identification Number 5045.27.
