Elementary and intermediate-level New York State education assessments have ben suspended for the remainder of the school year.
Citing the unprecedented nature of the novel coronavirus pandemic, state Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa and interim state education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe confirmed the move on Friday.
The state education department has applied for federal waivers for testing, accountability, and reporting requirements.
This suspension for the remainder of the school year applies to the following New York State testing programs:
• grades 3-8 English Language Arts test;
• grades 3-8 mathematics test;
• grade 4 elementary-level science test;
• grade 8 intermediate-level science test;
• English as a second language achievement test (NYSESLAT) in grades K-12 and
• state alternate assessment (NYSAA) for students with severe cognitive disabilities in grades 3-8 and high school.
Rosa and Tahoe said, in light of all the time of closure, state officials did not want local school districts to be concerned about state assessments.
"The priority for the board of regents and the department is to ensure that districts provide continuity of instruction for students to the greatest extent possible," the officials said in a joint statement issued Friday. "It is a critical component of school emergency management, as it promotes the continuation of teaching and learning and prevents learning loss while schools are closed. However, many considerations play a role in developing continuity of learning programs such as access and availability, type and quality of materials and the length of time that the various types of learning will require. We are working with districts now to receive and review their plans."
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta issued the following statement today regarding the announcement by the federal government that it will waive standardized testing mandates for schools this year:
“This is not the time to create more stress for our kids, which is why we called on the federal government to take exactly this action on behalf of our students, educators and our schools. This decision rightly allows the school community to put our focus where it should be: On staying safe and healthy, rather than on preparing for tests at a time of significant disruption.”
The move was welcomed by the New York State United Teachers union, which represents 600,000 members in education, human services and health care.
“This is not the time to create more stress for our kids, which is why we called on the federal government to take exactly this action on behalf of our students, educators and our schools," the union said in a statement. "This decision rightly allows the school community to put our focus where it should be: On staying safe and healthy, rather than on preparing for tests at a time of significant disruption."
State education officials said their department continues to work with the governor’s office, the state department of health, the division of homeland security and the office of children and family services to ensure that we are up to date on all guidance. All resources for schools related to COVID-19 can be found on NYSED's dedicated website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.