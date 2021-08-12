Assistant Commissioner Anael Alston of the New York State Education Department’s Office of Access, Equity and Community Engagement left the Latter Rain Cathedral Church on Bristol Avenue Thursday night with a sense of optimism for the future of the My Brother’s Keeper grant – a $500,000 grant in four years – for the school district, as well as the community as a whole.
Alston explained what his office will be doing in the coming weeks in regard to the grant.
“I can tell you based on what I know so far. I will go back to my office, I will have a meeting with my team, I will include Dr. (Clark) Godshall (superintendent of Niagara/Orleans BOCES),” he said. “We’ll talk. Within two weeks I expect to draft a letter to the superintendent, to the board and to the mayor, outlining what we feel comfortable with. What we need to see in order to maximize this opportunity and it will be consistent with what we know works. This is not the first time we’ve run this grant and we don’t expect it to be the last and it’s not the first time we’ve run into turbulence on take-off.”
Alston also said that Kimberly Hardaway, who works with several My Brother’s Keeper grants, will be working with the district.
“The next time I come,” he said. “I would ask that we be celebrating something we’ve done.”
In a two-hour question and answer session with members of the community – including school board members, Mayor Michelle Roman, legislators, mentors, pastors, teachers and parents – Alston listened to their concerns and thanked them for their attendance.
“I wanted to say this, because this is important. All indications show that the application was fine, so if you feel that something is wrong, and you haven’t read it and all the requirements, I’d invite you to do that first, before you comment on the application,” he said before listening to speakers. “If we’re going got engage in trust, confidence and respect, I think going forward we should be really clear on what we’re going to say.”
Alston said that his team has looked and “double-looked” at the application.
“Our assessment was that the community engagement part, before they sent it in, could’ve been better,” he said. “I think everyone knows that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.”
Alston said that what the application promised was written in stone, but only to the "what" it says it will do. As he said in a meeting with the school board on Wednesday, the “how” of it getting done, and the “who” will do it are flexible.
One of the concerns was breached immediately by Pastor Mark Sanders.
“We must be involved, people are here because of the concerns that they have for these kids from talking to these kids. Some of the things they mention is never being steered toward four-year colleges,” Sanders said.
Teria Young, a parent and president of the Parent-Teacher Association at the high school, spoke of her desire to see her son and his peers to attend college, but wants programs that will incite them to do well academically.
“I feel like we need a program that makes them consistently focus on their grades,” Young said. “We need some sort of incentive to keep them to want to keep their grades up.”
Young mentioned that during basketball season, the athletes of the school were given that incentive and she could envision a continuing role of sports being used to keep them engaged throughout the school year.
Ronnie Cheatham also stood up to talk about New Beginnings, a program started by Carsee Herring, his mother-in-law.
“She’s been giving it all her heart and soul. She does it because she cares. She does a program the Young Men and Young Women of Character that we hold,” Cheatham said. “We (also) have a program called Open Gym, where we open the gym up on Friday nights to keep kids off the street. … I just wanted to acknowledge her and all the things she’s done and empowered the youth to be an asset to this community.”
