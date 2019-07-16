ALBANY — State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced Monday she will leave her job at the end of August for a position with a national firm she said will be identified at a later time.
Elia, 70, has been New York's top education bureaucrat for the past four years. The Rochester native signaled her planned departure in a letter to the state Board of Regents, stating she was proud of leading efforts to improve school accountability and professional development.
The state Council of School Superintendents said in a statement that it was "saddened" by the announcement. It noted Elia "took over at a time when our schools were engulfed by controversies over testing, standards, and teacher evaluations."
Meanwhile, the politically-influential union for public school teachers, New York State United Teachers, said it hopes Elia will be replaced by a person with "deep background in public school classrooms."
In her resignation letter, Elia said: "As a former teacher, administrator and superintendent, I have devoted my entire 45-year career to putting children on a path to success both in school and beyond, and I am enormously grateful for the opportunity to lead the school system here in New York state."
Last week, The Yeshiva World News, an Orthodox Jewish news service, criticized Elia for leading an effort that the newspaper said would result in private schools being directed to offer the same classes as public schools. The news service argued the proposed rules would restrict the ability of parents to make the best education choices for their children.
Eliza presided over the Education Department at a time when the state rolled back a controversial requirement to use student test scores in evaluating teachers.
The Education Department is a rarity among state agencies in that it is effectively controlled by state lawmakers, not the governor. The Board of Regents is now expected to open a chance for a new commissioner. Members of that board are appointed by the Legislature.
Elia did reveal one fact about her next job. She said she won't be working as a lobbyist.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.