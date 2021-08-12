Anael Alson, New York State of Education assistant commissioner for the Office of Access, Equity and Community Engagement, spoke with the Lockport School Board at the high school auditorium Wednesday.
The subject matter was the My Brother’s Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program grant (MBK FCEP), a controversial issue for the district stemming from accusations by the Black community that the grant targeted their children’s education, but its application and tentative acceptance by the state was kept secret.
In a contentious meeting last month, parents and community members stormed to where the school board was meeting privately and demanded they stop their executive session and come out to hear them. At that point in time the parents had been waiting for over an hour to hear a presentation promised by school officials.
At that meeting, Superintendent Michelle Bradley said she heard the public’s concern and that perhaps the grant should be scrapped or taken back to square one. She addressed the idea again to Alson.
“At the last meeting there was the suggestion that this didn’t start off great and maybe we need to scrap the grant,” Bradley said.
Alson told Bradley, and the school board, that scrapping the grant was not necessary and would be taking a step backwards that couldn’t be corrected.
“We can’t just say, because it’s a competitive grant, ‘OK, start over,’ because that would be unfair to any of the other school districts that applied,” he said. “So you’re committing to moving forward. If you choose to scrap it, you scrap it. … you can’t just scrap it and receive the funds.”
The MBK FCEP grant is a grant of $500,000 to the school district over a course of four years.
The school board put forth questions, such as its ability to change the groups the district would work with. One of the criticisms of the community on the handling of the grant was that the district ignored groups within the Lockport community who have been working with the youth and knew their children, and instead chose out-of-town and non-minority organizations to partner with.
“You have flexibility,” Alson said. “We refer to them as vendors. Vendors change all the time for a variety of reasons, but what is not flexible is what they’re going to do. There can be some modifications but the core essence has to be the same.”
Alson stressed that the key for the program’s success is community involvement.
“We’ve yet to see any success without community involvement,” he said. “If the community could do it by itself, it would just be community. If the school could do it by itself (it’d just be the school), right? But we know when they work together, the school and the community, and it’s really one community, then we position ourselves to better outcomes.”
Alson also said he would be at the Latter Rain Cathedral Church today at 5 p.m. to answer questions.
Some community members were concerned that the school board and administration would not be at the community meeting and addressed Alson as he finished speaking to the board. They asked how could they make sure the board was held to task for the benefit of the students and the community.
“In the past, where we’ve run into these kind of challenges, we’ve said, ‘You should put a steering committee together before coming to us,’ “ he said. “I said this in another district, if you can’t agree as a community how to use this, it’s not a good investment for us. A steering committee that are representative of the constituents tend to work better than not.”
Trustee Edward Sandell indicated to President Karen Young that he was uncomfortable with the back and forth at the work session.
“We really do want to improve,” Young said to the audience. “And there are settings for it and I know I said this at the last meeting, but this work session isn’t it. But I don’t want you to feel I’m closing you off.”
Alson said he left the meeting feeling confident and that a My Brother’s Keeper grant was still a possibility for this school district and community.
“The board is open,” he said. “I’ve watched the entire last board meeting. My conversations with the superintendent and different members of the community, they shared their concerns. I do think that not only is it salvageable – I think it’s an opportunity – if people are willing to do the work and engage in ways that will engender trust, confidence and respect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.