The Lockport school board has been invited to the Latter Rain Cathedral Church at 9 Bristol Ave. to hear input from the community who will be there to meet Anael Alston, assistant commissioner of the Office of Access, Equity and Community Engagement Services in the New York State Education Department.
The forum will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 to hear the concerns of parents and community members in regard to the My Brother’s Keeper Grant, a grant that promotes academic success and collegiate progress for young men of color.
Students of all race and gender are eligible to be helped by the program, which is funded by the $500,000 grant and becomes available every four years.
Renee Cheatham, a trustee of the school board, said she would be attending – she was the only trustee in attendance of the last forum in June – but as a mother of a high school student, not a trustee.
“The board has been invited and (members) have taken the stance they can’t come as board members, but would as individuals,” Cheatham said,
Alston will be there to take questions from the community.
“He will be there to talk about community concerns,” Cheatham said. “He wants to hear them.”
The grant’s handling has been criticized for not including input from the Black and brown communities, as well as, awarding contracts to out of town consultants when groups already embedded in these communities were ignored. One often-cited called group excluded from the process was “New Beginnings” which mentors young men and women.
Cheatham, the only Black trustee on the school board, was not informed of the grant, nor was she tapped to identify contacts in the community that could help with its goals. Another leader in the community who wasn’t informed was Mayor Michelle Roman, charge critics, noting that the grant’s requirements encourage reaching out to mayors of cities and villages. Church leaders in the area, notably Pastor Mark Sanders, pastor of the Refuge Temple of Christ, were also left out of the conversation for how the goals of the grant were met.
Cheatham said that it isn’t the community’s intention to scrap the grant and she hopes that Alston will be able to put the grant back in the “right direction” with the input of the public.
“I’m a parent with a Black son and I definitely want him and everyone to benefit from this grant,” she said.
