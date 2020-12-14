State expands COVID-19 yellow zone in Niagara County

A larger portion of Niagara County will be operating under yellow zone restrictions under changes in the state's COVID-19 response in the Western New York region.
During his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state's yellow zone designation in Niagara County, which has covered only the City of North Tonawanda and a portion of the Town of Wheatfield in since mid-November, will be expanded to include the City of Niagara Falls, all of Wheatfield, the towns of Niagara, Lewiston and Pendleton and parts of the towns of Lockport, Royalton and Cambria. New or expanded yellow zones were also announced for Genesee and Onieda counties.
North Tonawanda and part of Wheatfield have been operating under yellow zone restrictions since Nov. 18. The least restrictive of the state's three color-coded classifications imposes a 50% capacity in houses of worship and limitations of up to four persons maximum on indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants. In addition, schools within yellow zone areas are allowed to remain open but must provide testing for 20% of in-person students and faculty members each week. Non-residential gatherings — either indoors or outdoors — can have no more than 25 people. Indoor and outdoor residential gatherings are capped at 10 or fewer people.
The yellow zone expansion in Niagara County comes as Western New York, along with other parts of the state, continue to deal with a surge in post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 infections.
