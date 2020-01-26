State GOP leaders endorse Jacobs for NY-27th

State Sen. Chris Jacobs received the Republican nomination for the special election to Congress from Western New York’s now-vacant 27th Congressional District.
According to a Jacobs spokesperson, leaders of the district’s eight counties made the decision on Saturday. Republican leaders spent the day interviewing Republican candidates at the Byrncliff Golf Club in Varysburg.
“I’m honored by this opportunity and I want to thank the county chairs and my fellow candidates,” Jacobs said. “Western New York needs a strong advocate in Congress who will stand with President Trump and get results for the American people.”
The Erie County Republican Committee released a statement Saturday.
"Senator Chris Jacobs has been a champion for the Taxpayers of Western New York. With a strong background in the private sector, and a long legacy of public service on the Buffalo School Board, as Erie County Clerk and State Senator in the 60th District. We have an embarrassment of riches, with strong Republican leaders from across Western New York standing up to take on the mantle of responsibility as a Representative in Congress. From informal talks to the formal interview process, it has been the shared responsibility of each county chair to endorse the best qualified candidate to run and represent NY-27."
Other candidates included state Sen. Rob Ortt, family law attorney Beth Parlato, Lewiston native Jeffrey Freeland and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.
“Gov. Cuomo is doing all he can to hand this seat to the Democrats, but I’m prepared for the fight,” Jacobs said. “I’ve got a track record of winning tough races and delivering real results for this community and we’ll win this race by focusing on strengthening the future of Western New York by creating an environment for job growth, defending our borders and preserving our shared values and ideals.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has indicated his desire to hold the special election to fill the seat left by Collins resignation on April 28, the same day as the Democratic Party Presidential Primary.
Cuomo has not officially proclaimed the special election, nor could he legally do so yet, but an attorney with the state attorney general’s office indicated the governor would proclaim April 28 as the special election date. The Democratic candidate will most likely be Nate McMurray, who lost the 2018 Congressional election by less than 1 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.