State health reps visit Newfane nursing home amid rash of virus deaths

A visit by the New York State Health Department to a Newfane nursing home experiencing a high number of COVID-19 deaths and infections came earlier than some Niagara County officials originally anticipated.
Representatives from the state department visited Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Friday, a spokesperson confirmed.
The visit follows
"The department of health was onsite today at Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center," health department spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”
Representatives from Newfane Rehab have not responded to multiple requests for comment.
Multiple county officials, including Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, and Town of Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg said this week that they expected state health officials to visit the rehab center either Monday or Tuesday.
The long-term care facility has been a source of concern for local officials as it continues to be the site of a growing number of deaths and infections related to COVID-19. Horanburg said 10 residents died from COVID-19 over a six-day period this past week and that additional testing showed several workers were also confirmed positive at the site.
The Town of Newfane continued on Friday to have the second highest number of confirmed cases in Niagara County, trailing behind only the City of Niagara Falls. The town had 97 confirmed cases of the virus compared to the city, which had 156.
On Friday, county officials announced an additional 24 positive cases, bringing the total countywide to 664. The county has so far reported a total of 42 deaths related to the disease. As of Friday, there were 290 active cases, with 273 people isolating at home and another 17 in local hospitals. A total of 332 county residents have recovered to date, according to county officials. Another 205 people remain in quarantine and 538 have completed quarantine.
