State, in shift, allows prison staffers to wear masks

ALBANY -- State corrections and parole officers can now wear protective masks inside the state prisons following a concerted push by labor unions and Rep. Elise Stefanik and Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, CNHI has learned.
The move by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision marks a sharp policy shift after its initial refusal to allow the prison staffers to wear the masks ignited a clamor of protest from the New York State Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
The leader of that union, Michael Powers, said this week he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The new policy was confirmed by both the corrections union and the Public Employees Federation.
The number of corrections officers and inmates who have the coronavirus has climbed quickly over the past two weeks, according to union leaders and state officials.
As of Monday, a total of 56 officers and sergeants had tested positive, according to NYSCOPBA.
Powers, who has been in close contact with corrections officers throughout the state during the pandemic, has been self-quarantining at home for the past several days,
After he was diagnosed as positive for the virus, the union said: "The news reaffirms the Union’s position that the state, including the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) and the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH), must take immediate action to further prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our state correctional and mental health facilities."
There was no immediate comment from state officials as to the reversal in DOCCS policy.
Powers, in a statement issued Monday, urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to "make employee safety a priority" and allow prison staffers to wear personal protection equipment.
"If the state cannot pay for it, then allow NYSCOPBA to help," Powers said. "Each day that our members are prohibited from wearing protective equipment, they are exposed to being infected and spreading the virus inside and outside of the facilities."
On Monday, Stefanik stated: “My office asked for prisons to stop prisoner transfers and visits weeks ago, and New York was too slow in implementing those changes."
She said she also wanted "enhanced information sharing between both federal and state prisons and county public health offices for the safety and health of corrections officers and our entire North Country community."
Stefanik also called the lack of PPE for corrections staffers "unacceptable."
CNHI reported March 22 that convicted rapist and former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein was one of two inmates who tested positive at Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County. Numerous corrections officers at the Wende prison have had to be quarantined after having contact with the two inmates.
Weinstein had been transfered to the state prison system from Rikers Island, a New York City jail that has been dealing with a large cluster of prisoners who have tested positive for the virus, only days before he arrived at Wende.
At least one inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility at Dannemora has tested positive for the virus, according to state officials.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
