State investing $49 million in Lake Ontario shoreline projects

The state of New York is making some substantial investments in bolstering the Lake Ontario shoreline in Niagara and Orleans County.
During a visit on Wednesday to Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is providing $49 million to advance 20 projects in Niagara and Orleans counties as part of the first round of funding under the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
Cuomo launched REDI in May to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. The announcement marks what his office described as a major milestone in the REDI effort. Identified by the communities and evaluated by state agency experts, Cuomo said the projects address both immediate and long-term resiliency needs, enhance economic development, protect critical infrastructure, incorporate green, natural, or nature-based features, and will help sustainably rebuild and enhance communities along the Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River shorelines.
"The recent challenge of historic high water levels along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines calls for a swift and innovative response, and today I am announcing REDI projects in Niagara and Orleans counties that will create long-term sustainability for communities and businesses," Cuomo said. "I directed 11 state agencies to mobilize their expertise and assess a portfolio of community-driven actions that will sustainably protect and enhance the region's infrastructure, habitats, and local economies. Working together, our Empire State experts and stakeholders came up with 20 projects in these counties that will help the region regain resiliency and economic vibrancy."
Since record high water levels in 2017, New York State has committed more than $100 million to rebuild communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline that were devastated by flooding, only to again experience record high water levels and flooding in these same communities this year.
The list of announced Niagara County projects includes:
• the $15,707,000 Olcott Harbor Project in the Town of Newfane. The project will encircle the lower harbor with a promenade and shoreline stabilization to secure public health and safety by providing flood protection for critical sanitary sewer infrastructure and residences in the hamlet of Olcott and Newfane.
• the $3,362,000 Sunset Island West Barrier Bar Project in the Town of Wilson. The project will include paving, raising, or otherwise reinforcing paths that protect land that might provide shoreline protections between the path and water.
• the $2,103,000 Village of Youngstown Waterfront Project in the Town of Porter. The project will provide protection to the waterfront to support economic development, recreation, and tourism. The project will raise existing shoreline stabilization measures and add floating docks and jetties to reduce wave action for boating activity and shoreline erosion.
• the $1,814,000 Olcott Beach Berm Project in the Town of Newfane. The project will redesign the beach berm to create a long-term solution to stabilize the berm and provide a flood strategy behind the berm, such as added floodway roads and/or a pump system. It will protect the west side of Olcott from wave action, as well as a town parking lot and year-round businesses and homes in the low-lying area.
• the $87,000 YMCA Camp Kenan Project in the Town of Somerset. The project will provide shoreline protection measures to help maintain public access to the camp.
The remainder of the funds will be earmarked for shoreline projects in Orleans County.
